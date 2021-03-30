Cruz Azul: Rafael Baca and the message that caused the annoyance of the Celeste fans

Football

The Cruz Azul Machine has returned to the facilities of the Noria to begin with the preparation training, to face the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the MX League as a visitor to the Braves of Ciudad Juarez.

After the first practice of the week under the guidance of the coach Juan Reynoso, midfielder Rafael Baca has revealed his feelings for the team’s return to camp with an emotional message on social networks.

“Happy to be here We go with everything @CruzAzul and stronger,” he wrote.

After the publication, the comments and reactions from the fans of the celestial team were immediate, against the Mexican midfielder and requesting his departure from the team.