Cruz Azul protects its facilities for fear of destruction in case it loses the Final

The facilities of La Maquina de Cruz Azul in La Noria woke up with a security fence in its perimeter area this Saturday, the day before they play the Final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Santos Laguna, which lead on the aggregate with a score of 1-0, so the celestial are 90 minutes away from achieving the coveted ninth star.

The illusion of the celestial fans is at its highest point and although some already consider the championship of Blue Cross, within the celestial team they have not yet claimed victory and apparently they have taken preventive measures in case the result is not favorable.

In social networks, a video recorded this Saturday morning has begun to circulate in which you can see a huge perimeter fence with metal fences to protect the facilities of La Noria, where the Cruz Azul offices are located and where the celestial team.

Unofficial versions indicate that this perimeter fence was installed as a preventive measure in the event of a result that causes the euphoria of their fans, either due to a defeat, in the worst case, or until the arrival of the championship.

Unofficial versions indicate that this perimeter fence was installed as a preventive measure in the event of a result that causes the euphoria of their fans, either due to a defeat, in the worst case, or until the arrival of the championship, as they are aware that In either scenario, the reaction of the fans can be excessive.

On the other hand, it is assured that, for the moment, the Cruz Azul board of directors has not planned any official celebration in case of the arrival of the championship, in addition to the fact that the Government of Mexico City has already announced that it will not allow crowds in the Ángel de Independence, a historical monument where sports successes are usually celebrated by the capital’s teams and those with the highest number of players nationwide.

