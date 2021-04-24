Cruz Azul: Probable lineup of Juan Reynoso vs Atlético San Luis

Los Cementeros de Cruz Azul receives a visit from Athletic of San Luis at the Azteca stadium this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. in a match in which the celestes will seek to link their 14th match without defeat in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League and secure for one more day the leadership in the Table of Positions of the contest.

Despite being classified to the Liguilla for a couple of weeks, Cruz Azul does not want to relax in this tournament closing, because he knows that a setback could be taken advantage of by the Eagles of Club América, a team that is chasing them in the fight for him. lead with only two points difference.

In addition to the leadership, Juan Reynoso and his boys know the importance of maintaining a positive streak in this closing of the regular tournament, as this would help to take better spirit what will be the Quarterfinals in the Liguilla.

Intense training that was experienced this morning. The Machine continues to prepare for the closing of the tournament and to reach the league in the best way possible.

For the match against Atlético San Luis, Reynoso would send a starting eleven made up of: José de Jesús Corona, Juan Escobar, Julio César Domínguez, Pablo Aguilar, Ignacio Rivero, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado, Pol Fernández, Orbelón Pineda and Jonathan ‘ The Cabecita ‘Rodríguez. On the part of Atlético San Luis, those led by Leonel Rocco are expected to start with:

Werner; Chávez, Izquierdo, González, Escalante; López, Guemez, Castro; Rodríguez, Batallini and Ibáñez.

