Cruz Azul: Probable alignment of Juan Reynoso vs FC Juárez

After the break of the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX due to the FIFA Date, The Cruz Azul Machine will return to activity this Friday, April 2, on Day 13 of the contest, facing the Braves of FC Juárez at the Olympic Stadium in the border city.

Blue Cross seeks to achieve his eleventh victory in a row and establish himself in the leadership of the competition, as he is closely followed by the America club, team that plays on Saturday against Rayos del Necaxa, so the cement manufacturers do not want to leave open the possibility of being reached or surpassed by the creams.

For the match, Juan Reynoso will have to make a couple of forced changes with respect to his last starting eleven, as the cement team would rest Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda, the players called up with the Mexican Soccer Team that played two friendlies in Europe , besides the selected Sub 23, Roberto Alvarado.

The possible alignment of Cruz Azul vs FC Juárez in the match of day 13 of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX would be the following:

Jesús Corona, Ignacio Rivero, Julio Domínguez, Pablo Aguilar, Joaquín Martínez, Yotún, Baca, Escobar, Pol Fernández, Jonathan Rodríguez and Bryan Angulo.

