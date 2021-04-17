Cruz Azul: Probable alignment of Juan Reynoso vs Club América

The Cruz Azul Machine team will visit the Eagles of Club América this Saturday night at the Azteca Stadium in search of the three points, a historical record and to reaffirm itself as the general leader of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, therefore what Juan Reynoso will spare no effort in the line-up that he commands as a starter in the Classic Young.

The Machine arrives packed after the “training” match they had on Tuesday at the Concachampions against Arcahaie of Haiti, a team that they thrashed 8-0 with an alternative draw, reserving their best players for the match against America this Saturday.

Cruz Azul will have the challenge of showing that it has been the best team in the Clausura 2021, regardless of the points that the Águilas received as a sanction for an improper alignment, and incidentally, erase the ghosts that the fans assure that they appear when they see in front of Club América.

The probable line-up that Cruz Azul will present would be made up of José de Jesús Corona, José Martínez, Cata Domínguez, Luis Romo, Juan Escobar, Yoshimar Yotún, Rafael Baca, Orbelín Pineda, Pol Fernández, Roberto Alvarado and Jonathan Rodríguez.

The Machine will try to continue extending its hegemony over America, a team that it has submitted for the last two years, since Cruz Azul has not lost against creams since the Clausura 2019, when they fell 3-1 in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula. Since then they have added 3 wins and a draw in official matches, as well as 1 win in a friendly tournament.

