Cruz Azul premieres documentary series ‘Camino a la Novena’

The Cruz Azul Machine, Almost a month after the Liga MX title, it released a documentary that tells the difficult path to follow towards the long-awaited ninth and the first chapter of the series is now available on the Machine’s YouTube channel.

‘Camino a la Novena’ is the name of the series that will consist of 4 episodes and the last one will be released next Sunday.

In the first episode the difficult moments that were lived after falling in the semifinals of the Guardians 2020 against Pumas are told.

The following chapters will be broadcast next week, with the premiere of the second chapter on Wednesday 23, while the remaining two will be released on Friday 25 and Sunday 27.

Cruz Azul broke a 23-year streak without winning, so that less than a month later, the fans continue to celebrate the beautiful moment in style.

