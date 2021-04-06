Cruz Azul: Pol Fernández spoke about the hell he lived in Boca Juniors

Guillermo Pol Fernandez, Argentine midfielder for Cruz Azul, recalled his time at Boca Juniors and spoke of how badly he had been with the ‘Xeneizes’ in recent months, after he publicly expressed his desire to leave the club.

“I couldn’t go out to clarify something new every day, so I called myself to silence. I suffered it alone and with my family, but I am very grateful to the teammates I had at that time. “, The Cruz Azul player told TyC Sports about his time at Boca Juniors.

“Without them it would not have been as easy as it was because I trained with them and I felt part of it, but until Friday or Saturday I had to concentrate.”

️ Pol Fernández spoke of his departure from Boca and praised Carlitos Tevez as a partner.

In addition, Pol Fernández revealed that in Boca Juniors he wanted to convince him to stay, but he was convinced that he wanted to return to Cruz Azul to be able to surrender and take advantage of his revenge.

“There was talk of the big clubs and that’s where Racing came in. That made me good in the sports part, but I didn’t have as much fun as you imagine because I wanted to train and be able to be on the field on Sundays. “, He concluded.

