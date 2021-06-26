Cruz Azul: Players who would be transferable or ‘used’ to sign reinforcements

The economic situation in Cruz Azul is not like that of yesteryear, despite the fact that the new directive affirms that they enjoy financial health, the austerity plan that they have adopted in this administration has not allowed the celestial team to announce a reinforcement for almost one year, limiting itself to the return of players and the transfer of Alexis Pena, the only footballer who has joined the club in the last year.

In January 2021 they called Walter Montoya, Matías Fernández and Bryan Angulo, the only ‘reinforcements’ of Cruz Azul pFor the previous tournament, and in this Apertura 2021, history repeats itself with the return of Lucas Passerini and Guillermo Allison, who ended their assignments with San Luis and Cancun FC, respectively.

These two players would not be in the plans of coach Juan Reynoso, so Cruz Azul could list them as transferable or use them as a bargaining chip to sign reinforcements that round out the squad of the Liga MX champion team.

In addition to Passerini and Allison, three other players from La Maquina would be in this group of expendable players for Juan Reynoso, since the Peruvian also does not contemplate the defender Jaiber Jiménez, the Panamanian Ángelo Orelién and the full-back Antonio Sánchez.

Cruz Azul continues to work on the hiring of Ignacio River and the renewal of some of its players, in addition to the rumor that they will be reinforced with Luis Ángel ‘El Quick’ Mendoza, winger of Mazatlán FC and former Club América player.

