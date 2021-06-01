Cruz Azul players reported with the Mexican National Team after the title

After having been crowned in the Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League with the Cruz Azul Machine, Orbelín Pineda and Luis Romo reported with the Mexican National Team for the resumption of the Concacaf Nations League.

Through their social networks, the Mexican team shared the arrival of “Maguito” Pineda and of blunt, who joined the concentration for the Final Four, in which El Tri will be measured against Costa Rica in the semifinals.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Carlos Hermosillo burst into tears live after the title of the Machine

Unlike these two players, Roberto “el Piojo” Alvarado stayed in Mexico City because he is not considered for the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League.

In addition, the “Louse” Alvarado recently suffered the loss of the baby he was expecting with his partner, so this also influenced him not to make the trip with his teammates after the league title.

The Mexican National Team will face Costa Rica this Thursday, June 3 and in case of advancing to the final, the winner of the other semifinal, where the United States and Honduras meet, will be measured.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: