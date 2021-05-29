Cruz Azul: Players receive “special permission” prior to the second leg final

After defeating Santos Laguna 1-0 in the first leg of the final of the Closing 2021, the Cruz Azul Machine is preparing for the return leg at the Azteca Stadium, for which the players received a “special permission” from the board.

According to information from the journalist Mac Reséndiz, the elements of the Machine received the afternoon free this Friday, May 28, so that they could return to their homes, looking for them to be a little more relaxed for the return.

It should be noted that, since the start of the Liguilla, the entire Cruz Azul team has been concentrated in the Royal Pedregal hotel, leaving the venue only to train at La Noria.

As they have been concentrated throughout the Liguilla, with no ‘chance’ at all, the #CruzAzul players had all afternoon to take a ‘relax’ at their homes. They were allowed until dinner time at the Royal. – Mac Reséndiz (@MacResndiz) May 29, 2021

The Machine arrives with 1-0 in its favor for the return, so any victory or draw would give it the Clausura 2021 title. It should be remembered that in the final there is no away goal and in the event of an overall tie the match will go to overtime.

