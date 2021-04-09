Cruz Azul: Pedro Caixinha launches a letter to La Maquina for his good moment in Liga MX

Pedro Caixinha, former coach of Cruz Azul, surrendered to the great moment of La Maquina in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League, ensuring that he is very happy with how the team led by Juan Reynoso is playing.

During an interview offered to Marca Claro, Pedro Caixinha pointed out that the Liga MX format is often very ungrateful, especially with Cruz Azul, since if it were a long tournament, La Maquina would have already won a title.

“I see Cruz Azul as a project, a base, now it is more structured. The title is going to come to Cruz Azul because it has that base, that process, that project, it is maintaining it and the players have that quality to make it possible, ”he said.

“Cruz Azul is having the habit of winning and that is very important. Having a streak of 11 consecutive games is something that makes me very happy. However, having a bad game in the league, all this leaves the process and nothing happens and everything is disarmed. ”, He added.

“If the tournament in Mexico Cruz Azul had already been champion, why has he added many points and that is the bad thing about the league, that a bad game all goes away and is forgotten and is left very aside.”, He concluded.

Pedro Caixinha directed 86 games to Cruz Azul, of which he won 40, drew 25 and lost 21, managing to reach the final of the Apertura 2018, falling to Club América in that instance.

