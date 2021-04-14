Cruz Azul: Pedro Caixinha launches a challenge to La Maquina for the match against Club América

The Portuguese coach, Pedro Caixinha, who directed the Cruz Azul Machine two processes ago in his technical direction, launched a ‘challenge’ to the celestial squad prior to the match against him America club next Saturday in the Aztec stadium, same where the leader of the Closing 2021 in the absence of two days for the regular role to culminate.

In the preview of Classic Young, Caixinha gave an interview for W Deportes, in which he assured that the match against América will be an important moment for Cruz Azul to continue demonstrating that good football that he has had over the last twelve days, in addition to getting rid of the ghosts that the yellow team.

“This will be an important moment for Cruz Azul to continue displaying its football and that ghost of what it was like to face America. An important part of what we were able to do and work with Cruz Azul was to exorcise that suspicion, that ghost,” said Pedro.

“My curiosity is going to be when they face each other again in an elimination phase, be it quarterfinals, semis or even more a final. That part so heavy that we had to live, I think it has already been exorcised,” completed the Portuguese.

Regarding the administrative problems that La Maquina is going through, Caixinha assured that in his management he was always supported in the search for the ninth title, although he did show that a bad atmosphere was perceived among the managers, ignoring the practices they had, such as payment insurance for losing finals.

“Those things I never saw. At that time we did realize that there was a war, a war of power within. You know that Cruz Azul is much more than a club, in fact, it is much more than a cooperative, because it has x companies around it. Something that is very important is that the players are calmer, the club as a company may be calmer, because all that is going to calm down ”, he explained.

To top it off, Caixinha set the bar high for the celestial, ensuring that a team like Cruz Azul always has to aspire to the top, so in this tournament it has to finish as leader at any cost.

“Cruz Azul must always aim for the maximum planes. You have to finish super leader, period. as. ”, he commented.

In addition, Caixinha recognized the level of the veteran José de Jesús Corona, one of the best professionals and best people with whom he had to work and with whom he continues to maintain a close relationship, so he would be extremely happy to see you win the blue jersey. .

The person I’m talking about is Chuy Corona. Of the professionals I worked with, he was one of the best, one of the best relationships I have ever had. He has been through everything in that past just recently and represents what others who work with him have a chance to finally win. I would be very happy if the next message I send you is to congratulate you on the ninth you achieved together with this club.

