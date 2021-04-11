Cruz Azul pays tribute to Necaxa and Club León after tying record of victories

The Cruz Azul Machine managed to tie the record for the most consecutive victories in the MX League, after defeating the Chivas del Guadalajara at the Azteca Stadium with a goal from Jonathan “el Cabecita” Rodríguez, and took the opportunity to recognize the other two teams who got this mark.

At the end of the match, and as they did when they tied the record for the most victories of the club, the Machine took out a poster that made reference to the duel against the Sacred Flock and placed it next to the other 11.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Juan Reynoso is expelled and loses the Clásico Joven vs Club América

In addition, along with these posters, the cement team sent a message to the Rayos del Necaxa, who hold the record in long tournaments, and to the Esmeraldas del León, who achieved this mark in short tournaments.

“León and Necaxa: it is a pride to match this brand”, read below the 12 victories of the Machine.

Now, Cruz Azul can impose a new record of consecutive victories in Mexican soccer, but for this, they must beat the Eagles of Club América the next day, when they “visit” the Azteca Stadium.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content