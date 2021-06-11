Cruz Azul: Paco Jémez ‘hangs a medal’ for the La Maquina championship

Four years away and with 48 games directed at that time, the Spanish coach, Paco Jémez, assured that his work at Cruz Azul also had an impact on the ninth championship of The Machine in Liga MX, because before he arrived, the celestial had a sports crisis, accumulating several tournaments without classifying the Mexican Soccer League.

In an interview with TUDN, Jémez boasted that during his tenure, Cruz Azul was able to return to the fore, something that is also part of the success of the current team.

Also read: Tigers: Perla Mont shows off her rear with “spicy” photography in a swimsuit

“When we went to Mexico the real pressure was that it had to be champion and I said yes, but before being champion you have to be a team that is all the tournaments involved in the ‘playoffs’, you cannot pretend that a team that has six championships without classifying, suddenly classifies and wins, it is very complicated “, commented Jémez.

The Spaniard reiterated that the first thing he did when he arrived in Mexico was to clarify that a big team always has to fight for the title, something that with him he managed to do again in Cruz Azul, recognizing the great season he did in the current squad for achieve the championship.

“The first step is to always be among the best and qualify and Cruz Azul began to do so from the moment we arrived, from then on he always qualified, so once you are in and do the season that Cruz Azul did, the best team in long in the Mexican League, I commented that this was the year that we were going to win it and I have not been wrong. I am very happy for the Cruzazulinos and I hope I am not the only one, “said the Spaniard.

With Cruz Azul’s Machine, Jémez signed a record of 17 wins, 18 draws and 14 losses, qualifying for the Apertura 2017 league where he fell against Club América by position criteria in the table.

After Paco Jémez, Cruz Azul had Pedro Caixinha and Robert Dante Siboldi on the bench, before Juan Reynoso, current coach of the team.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Mario Pineida, the reinforcement that The Machine is looking for for the 2021 Opening

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content