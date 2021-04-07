Cruz Azul: Paco Jémez and his advice to Juan Reynoso to succeed with the Machine

Paco Jemez, former coach of Cruz Azul, is still quite attentive to the news of the Machine on the MX League, where he marches as general leader in the Clausura 2021, and took the opportunity to give a “little advice” to Juan Reynoso so that you can succeed with the cement set.

In an interview for ESPN Digital, Paco Jémez recommended him to Reynoso concentrating only on what is happening in this tournament and not “carrying” the weight of past eliminations and the drought that the club is experiencing.

Also read: Champions League: David Faitelson places Vinicius Junior as the future of Real Madrid

“I tell him to keep doing what he does that is going very well and forget about the past, forget that they have not been a champion for twenty-some years, concentrate on day to day”

In addition, Jémez pointed out that it is in the Liguilla where they really have to show why they are the best team in Mexican soccer at this time, because it is useless to think more about the “ghosts” that surround the team and do not let it be champion.

“Show in the day to day that they are being better in the championship and that now when the play offs come, the league, well that: that the usual ghosts do not haunt and that they know how to assume the pressure that comes with being a coach and player of Cruz Blue”

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: