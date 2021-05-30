Cruz Azul: Pablo Zeballos shows his support for the Machine prior to the final

The Cruz Azul Machine is in a new final and seeks to break the 23-year drought without Liga MX titles against Santos Laguna, for the fans and even several former players have shown their emotion through the networks.

This was the case of Pablo Zeballos, Paraguayan striker who played for two years at Cruz Azul and was in three lost finals, and who took the opportunity to show his support for the club in this new final.

“Force dear @CruzAzul we are on the 9th, my heart and good vibes are with you from a distance.”

With the Machine, Pablo Zeballos played a total of 65 league games, in which he managed to score 16 goals.

In the Concacaf Champions League, the Paraguayan forward played 18 games and managed to score 8 goals.

