Cruz Azul: Pablo Aguilar questions his continuity after victory against Chivas

Pablo Aguilar, defender of Cruz Azul, revealed at the end of the match against Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara corresponding to matchday 14 of Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, that he has not had contact with the board to see its renewal.

Along the same lines, Pablo Aguilar pointed out that if he cannot finish closing his renewal with Cruz Azul, he will look elsewhere to see where his professional future will be.

“At this moment there is no approach of the directive for my renewal, if it is not here, it will be necessary to look elsewhere,” he declared.

Cruz Azul is the leader of the Clausura 2021 in Liga MX with 33 points after stringing together 12 consecutive wins now against Chivas.

Pablo Aguilar, for his part, has played 11 games in the current Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, playing 58% of the minutes.

