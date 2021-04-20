Cruz Azul: Pablo Aguilar is already looking for a new team in Liga MX

After the statements made by the same Pablo Aguilar, where it stated that the directive of Blue Cross had not started conversations with him or his representative in view of a possible contract renewal, the environment of the Guarani defender would already be looking for an accommodation within the Liga MX for the next Opening 2021.

According to information revealed by the reporter, Carlos Rodrigo Hernández of Fox Sports, Pablo Aguilar would already be looking for accommodation within the Liga MX itself, but in case of not being able to find a team in Mexico, the defender would be making the decision to return to his country so his family can see his last years as a professional player up close.

“Pablo Aguilar is already looking for a team in Mexico or Paraguay because there has been no rapprochement with the board to renew.

“It really gets complicated, Aguilar is a standard in defense in any team that is, and that Cruz Azul leaves it, it is very complicated,” said the reporter.

Faced with this situation, Aguilar would not look down on his return to Paraguayan football, where Olimpia would have already had contacts with the central defender since the end of 2019

It is speculated that Aguilar’s non-renewal is due to the possible arrival of the Spanish defender, Unai Bilbao, current Rayos del Necaxa player, but his file belongs to Atlético San Luis.

In Liga MX, Aguilar has played in two different stages; the first when he arrived at Real San Luis in 2011, a club where he could not establish himself, leaving on loan to Defense and Justice of Argentina and Luqueño of Paraguay.

The team from Potosí sold him to Xolos Tijuana in 2013, a team that catapulted his career, taking him to Club América and Cruz Azul.

The Paraguayan has 2 Liga MX titles; one with Tijuana and the other with Club América.

In addition to that, it added 2 Concacaf Champions Leagues (America) and 1 MX Cup (Cruz Azul).

