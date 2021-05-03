Cruz Azul: Pablo Aguilar asks not to fall in confidence in his return match against Toronto

Football player Pablo Aguilar of the Cruz Azul within the MX League, asked not to give in to confidence and to consider the team of the Toronto fc, with whom they will face in the quarterfinals of the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League.

The team is well, motivated, we are in the Liguilla and here we have an important advantage, but we know that we must not trust ourselves and get that pass ”, assured Pablo Aguilar.

The Paraguayan central defender spoke at a press conference this Monday, where he stressed that the squad is motivated to qualify as leaders in the Liga MX league, but they do not trust the Toronto that already eliminated in the round before the León.

“I want to continue, I still feel capable of continuing to play. I did say that I would like to retire in Paraguay, but I don’t want to retire yet “ Pablo Aguilar – Cruz Azul pic.twitter.com/NhHVKKhZJw – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) May 3, 2021

Pablo Aguilar also stressed that he is very happy at the institution and feels capable of continuing to contribute, so he expects a contract renewal, something that has been taking too long in recent weeks.

