Cruz Azul: Pablo Aguilar and his ‘demands’ that hinder his renewal

The renewal of Pablo Aguilar with La Maquina de Cruz Azul is in the plans of the celestial board at the end of the season, as the Paraguayan center-back is a fundamental piece of the defensive scheme of Juan Reynoso, who has already asked the board to make an effort to reach an agreement and retain the veteran.

Despite the interest of Blue Cross for keeping the former player of San Luis, Xolos and Club América of Liga MX, Negotiations have not come to fruition due to Aguilar’s demands, as the Paraguayan would be asking “more than necessary.”

Although it is not an economic difference as such, Aguilar would be asking for two more years of contract, while Cruz Azul would only be offering him one year of extension and without a salary increase, as revealed by the Record portal.

JUAN REYNOSO About Pablo Aguilar: “I know that the club will make an effort with Pablo so that he can stay, he is a leader, they respect him.” #CruzAzul pic.twitter.com/xduCxDykMg – ó (@cordova_sports) April 28, 2021

This proposal would not have convinced Aguilar, who has not objected to the salary issue, but has shown his interest in extending his stay with those of La Noria for two more years.

Aguilar is known as an important piece in Cruz Azul, because despite his 34 years just turned, the Paraguayan competes at the highest level in Liga MX, being the undisputed starter with La Maquina in this Clausura 2021.

Along with these negotiations, in Paraguay there would already be two teams interested in having his services, Olimpia and Sportivo Luqueño, the club where Pablo made his debut and for which he has great affection, his wish being to retire with this shirt.

