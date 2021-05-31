Cruz Azul: Óscar ‘El Conejo’ Pérez is trolled by Shaggy Martínez in full celebrations

The Cruz Azul Machine was crowned champion of the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX and in full celebrations on the Azteca Stadium field, José Joaquín ‘El Shaggy’ Martínez and Óscar ‘El Conejo’ Pérez, they left a funny scene before the TUDN microphones during a live interview with the journalist Antonio de Valdés.

In the classic celebrations at the court level, Toño de Valdéss intercepted Shaggy Martínez and Óscar Pérez so that they could show their impressions after winning the coveted title with Blue Cross, living a nice moment thanks to the Rabbit’s epic reaction to Shaggy’s words.

—Antonio de Valdés: Shaggy You didn’t have so many years of waiting at La Maquina Cementera. —The Shaggy: Thank goodness. —El Conejo Pérez: Don’t make fun of you, bastard. Pedón, sorry.

“It’s wonderful, we are a family, we all run around with everyone, they hang out with someone, but it’s part of it. The teacher demands and scolds everyone, that is part of today’s title, any player who enters on a change or plays the 90 minutes, does it in the best way, the teacher knew how to make a group and right now it is enjoyed, “Martinez launched.

For his part, Conejo Pérez showed his happiness for achieving the title of the ninth, throwing some jokes in his statements.

“First of all fortunate to be in Cruz Azul, with these guys, who are sometimes disrespectful, some do not respect gray hair. They suffer more here (off the field,” said Pérez.

This is the second Liga MX title for Shaggy Martínez, who had already won with the Tuzos del Pachuca in the Clausura 2016, 5 years ago, but it is the first since he arrived at Cruz Azul, an institution that spent 23 and a half years without bringing a Liga MX trophy to their windows.

For his part, Óscar Pérez managed to be champion in that Winter 1997 with the Celestial, being his only league title as a player for the Cementeros. After that title he won the same Clausura 2016 with Pachuca, sharing the field with Shaggy Martínez

