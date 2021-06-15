Cruz Azul: Orbelín Pineda, the key to the exchange of Leo Fernández de los Tigres de la UANL

After a possible exchange of players between Xolos de Tijuana and the Tigres of the UANL with Marcel Rúiz and Leo Fernández involved in this transaction, a rumor has now emerged that the player of The Cruz Azul Machine, Orbelín Pineda, would be involved in a triangulation of footballers that would send the Maguito to the felines.

According to information revealed by the communicator of Multimedios, Willie González, Marcel Ruíz would not enter this castling of soccer players from the three mentioned clubs, since the players involved are Leonardo Fernández, Orbelín Pineda and Ignacio Rivero.

“Xolos de Tijuana is very interested in the services of Leo Fernández, but there has to be a triangulation with Cruz Azul and with Nacho Rivero. That Leo Fernández arrives at Xolos de Tijuana, Nacho Rivero arrives at Cruz Azul and Orbelín Pineda arrives at Tigres. They are cooking this exchange, so that both Cruz Azul, Xolos and Tigres, benefit from this movement.

It is worth mentioning that Rivero is on loan from Xolos to Cruz Azul, a team that wants to make the South American’s purchase clause effective, so he will have to pay or negotiate his signing this summer.

Leo Fernández wants to stay in Tigres even though he is not to the liking of Miguel Herrera

However, the source points out that the Tigres footballer, Leo Fernández, would complicate this possible exchange, since he does not want to leave the royal institution despite the fact that Miguel Herrera does not consider it as a core part of his game system, so augurs few minutes.

“Leo Fernández does not want to leave the Tigres, under no circumstances; Leo wants to show Miguel Herrera, but Miguel doesn’t like him, he doesn’t like him, Miguel Herrera loves Orbelín Pineda, that’s the one he likes, said Willie González.

On the other hand, Cruz Azul would be inclined to accept this possibility, remembering that Pineda only has 6 months left on his contract, so this is the last transfer market in which he could receive some benefit from leaving the club, or , convince him of an extension of it with an attractive salary.

