Cruz Azul: Orbelín Pineda showed his support for Chivas in the Clásico Tapatío vs Atlas

Orbelín Pineda, Cruz Azul midfielder, remembered his rojiblanco past and showed his support for the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the Clásico Tapatío against the Rojinegros del Atlas that was played on the Jalisco Stadium field, in the match on day 16 of the 2021 Clausura of Liga MX.

Orbelín, through his stories on his official Instagram account, published a brief positive message during the match, where he showed all his support for Chivas to win against Atlas.

Also read: Liga MX ‘scares’ Club América with help to Club Toluca

“We are going well”, published Orbelín Pineda accompanied by a red heart along with a photo and a video while watching the Chivas and Atlas game on television.

Also, Pineda published a message hours before during Cruz Azul’s game against Atlético San Luis on the networks, showing all his support for the La Maquina squad, which ended up winning 3-2 against the Potosinos at the Azteca Stadium.

With this victory, Chivas reached 22 points, placing eighth, ensuring the playoffs, just in the absence of whether they will play at home or away in that round of the championship.

Also read: Chivas: Ale Bellón boasts a heart-stopping body with a black mini swimsuit

The Atlas for its part stayed in seventh place with 22 points, waiting until the last day to know if it will have to pay for the percentage issue or it will be Atlético San Luis.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content