Cruz Azul: Orbelín Pineda leaves his future in the air with the Machine

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to achieve its ninth title of MX League when he receives a visit from Santos Laguna at the Azteca Stadium, for the return match of the final of the Closing 2021, in a duel that could be the last of Orbelín Pineda with the celestial.

At a press conference, “El Maguito” Pineda spoke about his future, as it is claimed by clubs like UANL Tigers Y Chivas, and assured that he only focuses on the final and will leave everything in the hands of his representative for when the tournament ends.

“I am focused on the final. About my future, finishing the tournament, let my agent arrange the details. I want to give everything to my club and my teammates “

Pineda also acknowledged that he has not had a good role in the Liguilla due to a notorious drop in his level of play, which even sent him to the bench; However, he assured that he is focused on giving his best and supporting his teammates from whatever position he is called upon.

“I feel calm, this is for a group. As long as we all do well, all is well. I have not walked fine, but I try to do my best, to help my teammates. We are 95 minutes away and it is a reality that we want to achieve it yes or yes “

