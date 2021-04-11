Cruz Azul: Orbelín Pineda hooked up with a fan of the Machine

The Cruz Azul footballer, Orbelín Pineda, did not remain silent and responded to the signals after the victory of the Blue Machine against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara on matchday 14 of the Closing 2021 of Liga MX.

Through your official account Twitter, Pineda took time to respond to the comments of a fan of the Machine, who affirmed that Orbelín did not play at his highest level because he was his former team, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

Also read: Karol G impacts his fans with ‘spicy’ photo session on the beach

“My Orbelín today did go out to play with the Chivas jersey. It was known,” commented the user. To which Pineda replied: ‘Don’t say mamad … comrade.’

Don’t Say Blowjob Comrade – Orbelin Pineda ️ (@ orbelin90) April 11, 2021

It should be remembered that the ‘Maguito’ arrived at La Maquina after being purchased in December 2018 for about 12 million dollars.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content