Cruz Azul: Orbelín Pineda highlights the mentality of the current squad prior to the final

The Cruz Azul Machine is ninety minutes away from breaking its 23-year drought without a title, after taking a 1-0 lead in the first leg against Santos Laguna, so now it only remains to “finish the job” at the Azteca Stadium. .

On the media day, Orbelín Pineda, machine midfielder, highlighted the mentality and desire to win that the current squad has, referring to the fact that they do not carry the “ghosts” of past generations.

“In the group there are many guys, it is another generation that thinks only about winning. It would be nice to be in the history of the institution, we would be proud to give the title to Cruz Azul. Being a champion is a goal “

Pineda also assured that the entire squad is ready if necessary and that they are only waiting to follow the approach that Juan Reynoso gave them to go out for the victory and the title.

“We are in the Grand Final and what we have done is study the opponent’s style in turn. All the players, whether we are on the court or on the bench, are ready to carry out our task on attack or defense, whatever the teacher asks of us “

