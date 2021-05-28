Cruz Azul: Orbelín Pineda has enormous detail with a fan of the Machine prior to the final

Orbelín Pineda, Cruz Azul midfielder, had an enormous gesture with a fan of the Machine by giving him two tickets for the first leg final at the TSM Stadium after the request of the faithful supporter of the Celeste team went viral.

In social networks, the daughter of José Javier Martínez Zavala, asked for tickets for her father, a faithful follower of Cruz Azul since she was 7 years old and it was Orbelín himself who answered the call and gave two tickets for the first leg.

José Martínez, originally from La Laguna, has been a cement fan since childhood and thanks to his daughter he will be able to see the final between Santos and La Maquina this Thursday.

“From the age of 7 I watched a Cruz Azul game and since then, with Supermán Marín, well even more.” Said the fan.

His daughter made the video viral, presenting photos of her father, showing off his love for Cruz Azul since time immemorial.

