Cruz Azul: Orbelín Pineda and Luis Romo in the sights of a Spanish League club

The players of The Machine Blue Cross, Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda, would have been offered to the Levante of the Spanish League and the representative would already have talks with the Club’s board of directors, as reported by Jorge Lara, a journalist from Multimedios.

According to the source, Orbelín is the one who would be closest, since it is his representative who has already started the talks with the Spanish club.

Orbelín ends his contract in December 2021 and the idea is that, if he does not renew with the Machine, he can sign with the club in summer to join in January 2022.

Luis Romo’s case is different, since he has a contract with the Machine so, if he was in the sights of the Club, he would have to pay an amount close to 8 million dollars.

