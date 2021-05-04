Cruz Azul or América would play the final with an audience at Azteca, the good omen of Mikel Arriola

With the Closing League 2021 while waiting for the resolution of the Repechage duels, the fans in Mexico are already enjoying the ‘dream final’ between Cruz Azul and America on the field of the Azteca Stadium, so the President of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, was questioned about the possibility of seeing fans in the stands of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

Cruz Azul, America and Toluca They are the only teams present in the Final Phase that have not yet received the endorsement to have fans in their states.

With the possibility of América or Cruz Azul reaching the Final of the Clausura 2021, Arriola assured that, if the current trend in the epidemiological traffic light in Mexico City continues, it is possible that the Azteca Stadium will have fans in a hypothetical final.

Final with an audience at the @EstadioAzteca? @MikelArriolaP spoke about it. “I imagine it, I also dream it, and I see that the tendency is to indicate a yellow traffic light, I hope so. I do not anticipate, perhaps the final will be in other cities, it will depend on the results in the Liguilla ”. pic.twitter.com/4Tah8wGrHk – PressPort (@PressPortmx) May 4, 2021

“I imagine it, I also dream it, and I see that the trend is to indicate a yellow traffic light, hopefully so. I do not anticipate, perhaps the final will be in other cities, that will depend on the results of the Liguilla itself.”

Cruz Azul and América will face the Quarterfinal duels during the next week, both closing at home on Saturday and Sunday.

