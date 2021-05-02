Cruz Azul: Only 3 teams have been champions scoring 40 or more points

The Cruz Azul Machine closed the Closing 2021 of the Liga MX with 41 points, an unusual figure in the Liga MX, since only some teams have managed to reach or exceed 40 points in a regular tournament, so Cruz Azul joins the ‘5’ club.

Only 5 teams, counting Cruz Azul, have managed to reach this figure. Toluca, León, Pumas and Jaguares de Chiapas are the lucky ones.

However, of these 5, three have managed to lift the title at the end of the season; Toluca, Pumas and León.

Los Diablos, with 40 points, won the Summer 2000 title, being leaders and dominating in almost all aspects, since they had the scorer José Saturnino Cardozo as their main standard, a feat that they would repeat in 2002, with 41 points.

Pumas did the same in the 2004 Clausura, when they were crowned with 41 points, being surpassed, curiously, by Jaguares that tournament, who made 42 points.

In the case of León, they managed to lift the Guardians 2020 title with 40 points, being leaders of the competition and the best team of the tournament.

Now, Cruz Azul with 41 points, seeks to match the feat and lift the coveted Liga MX title, which they have not tasted since 97.

