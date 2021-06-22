Cruz Azul: Nacho Rivero reported to the Machine preseason

The Uruguayan footballer of the Cruz Azul Machine, Ignacio Rivero, who has not yet defined his future in the MX League, reported to the preseason of the La Noria team, as he still has a contract for 8 more days and the club wants him to continue in Juan Reynoso’s painting.

Rivero, who must report to Xolos de Tijuana for the 2021 Apertura in case Cruz Azul does not exercise the purchase option, appeared in La Noria like the rest of his companions.

The footballer wishes to continue in the Machine, however, given Cruz Azul’s refusal to pay for his full transfer, the player must return to Xolos.

Robert Dante Siboldi could stay with the player or could be used as a bargaining chip, in case he does not continue in Cruz Azul.

The player, while his future is defined, will be doing preseason with the team, while his contract is in force.

