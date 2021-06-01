Cruz Azul: More than 80 thousand fans celebrated the title at the Angel of Independence

The Cruz Azul Machine was crowned in this 2021 Clausura Tournament after beating Santos Laguna in the final and the heavenly fans were finally able to take to the streets to celebrate obtaining “the ninth”, despite risking a possible contagion.

According to Claudia Sheinbaim, head of government of Mexico City, around 80 thousand fans of the Machine gathered at the Angel of Independence to celebrate such a long-awaited title, so now they will wait to know what the consequences of this event are. in the face of a possible increase in Covid-19 cases.

“More than 80 thousand people arrived at night, with the pleasure of this triumph. We will see later if it has an impact on Covid-19 “

The head of government of the CDMX also spoke about the security operation that was mounted in this area, noting that the elements only intervened to remove people at dawn, because during the festivities they only watched the population, since fortunately they were reported white balance

“In general terms, they intervened to remove the people who remained in the early morning.”

