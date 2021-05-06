Cruz Azul: Monterrey journalist insults La Maquina, Rayados rival

Tremendous uproar that generated the controversial communicator of Multimedia in Monterrey, Willie González, who referred disparagingly to the team of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, Rayados’ next rival in the Concacaf Champions League Semifinals, predicting a victory for La Pandilla against the celestial team.

González predicted a triumph of Striped against Cruz AzuHe assures that he expects a victory against La Maquina because the Concachampions is a tournament for Rayados, using the word salty in a derogatory way to refer to the celestial ones.

“Monterrey is in the semifinals of the Concachampions and is going to face the salty Cruz Azul, which we hope and win because that’s the way it has to be. This Concacaf tournament belongs to Rayados,” said Willie González.

[COMENTARIO AL DÍA ������] “Rayados is going to face the salty people of Cruz Azul. I hope we win them, because that’s the way it has to be. This Concacaf tournament belongs to Rayados” – @WillieMty pic.twitter.com/5mwAQKfntc – Multimedia Sports (@mmdeportesmx) May 6, 2021

“After waiting for America to reach the grand Final. Monterrey doing things quite well in this first exam of Javier Aguirre in the Concachampions reaching the Semifinals and doing things correctly,” he added.

Rayados and Cruz Azul will meet in August in the resumption of the Concacaf Champions League and the Rayados have a hegemony over the cement producers in the direct elimination series, so that in the fans of La Pandilla there is confidence in reaching a new final of the continental tournament.

