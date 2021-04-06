Cruz Azul: Misael Domínguez asks not to belittle Arcahaie FC prior to the Concachampions game

The Cruz Azul Machine will make its debut this season in the Concacaf Champions League, visiting Arcahaie FC of Haiti, in the first game in the round of the last 16.

In a press video conference prior to the game, the offensive midfielder Misael Domínguez stated that despite the difference in the squad, the rival should not be underestimated and seek to achieve a positive result in the match.

Read also: Liga MX: André Marín places Club León as a firm candidate for the championship

“It is important now that the tournament begins to be in the best way, the rotations that the teacher does is to be in better rhythm. Not to belittle the rival,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican offensive stated that it will be a great opportunity to show the coach Juan Reynoso that can be taken into account for the matches in the Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League.

“I have been working for when the moment of that opportunity comes, trying to take advantage of it and come out in the best way. It is a rematch, it is a good role for those of us who have few minutes and for the internal competition to continue at full capacity,” he stressed.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso upset about having to play the Concachampions in the middle of the MX League