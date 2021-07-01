Cruz Azul: Misael Domínguez and money, the price that La Maquina paid for Ignacio Rivero

Cruz Azul managed to finalize the purchase of Ignacio RiveroAfter reaching an agreement with the Tijuana Xolos, Nacho will continue with the Liga MX champion, after signing a 2-year contract with the Blue Machine of Blue Cross.

According to the journalist, Armando Melgar, Ignacio Rivero and Cruz Azul will continue to write history, after the operation of 4 million dollars was completed, where one part was paid in cash, while the other part will be paid with a footballer; Misael Domínguez.

Ignacio Rivero is a 29-year-old footballer, who arrived in 2020 at Blue Cross. Regardless of whether he is registered as a midfielder, coach Juan Reynoso has used him in different positions, including that of winger.

Advance @ Armand_Mel91 that Misael Dominguez is in the deal for the permanence of Rivero. Goblin to the border. – ó (@cordova_sports) July 1, 2021

On the other hand, Xolos de Tijuana will stay with Domínguez, who despite being champion with Cruz Azul did not have so much prominence with the Machine, since Juan Reynoso did not make much use of him, since he was only in 239 minutes throughout the Clausura 2020.

