Cruz Azul: Mauro Camoranesi’s message to the Celeste fans after the Liga MX title (VIDEO)

A month away from the conquest of the ninth star of the institution, the Cruz Azul Machine has received a special message from the former soccer player Mauro Camoranesi through social networks.

Through Twitter, Enrique Bermudez, the narrator of TUDN, released the video where he is with the former figure of the Italian National Team, addressing some emotional words to all the faithful celestial fans.

Read also: Liga MX: Atlético San Luis makes official the signing of José Clemente

“Especially the cement workers, who after so many years we shouted champion again, brother, a very big greeting although I was not present, my heart is always there,” he said.

It should be noted that the former soccer player Mauro Camoranesi was a member of the Cruz Azul Machine team from 1998 to 2000, with Liga MX being his catapult to reach soccer in Europe.

Read also: Tigres de la UANL: Jordan Sierra’s signing with Mazatlán FC for AP21 would have fallen

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content