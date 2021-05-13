Cruz Azul: Markers that The Machine needs to qualify in the Liguilla

The beginning of the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX was not as the fans of Cruz Azul expected, because the celestial team lost again in the tournament after four months of not suffering a disaster; now against Toluca; which came at the least opportune moment, leaving the tie ‘uphill’ for those of Juan Reynoso.

Despite the defeat, the Cementeros were able to ‘rescue’ having scored an away goal for Nemesio Díez, a score that is very important for their aspirations to qualify for the Semifinals of the Guardians 2021, since that is the first tiebreaker criterion in these instances.

Also read: Liga MX: América, Cruz Azul, Rayados and Atlas will have an ‘advantage’ in the Liguilla

With a goal from the visitor and only a little difference on the global scoreboard, it would be enough for Cruz Azul to win 1-0 at the Azteca Stadium next Saturday to sneak among the best four teams in the tournament and in case of receiving a goal against For Cruz Azul, a 2-1 victory would be enough, because in the event of a tie in the aggregate with this score, the celestial would be classified by their best position in the table, the second tiebreaker criterion.

In addition to those markers, any victory by two goals or more of difference would ensure the pass to the Semifinals for the cement producers.

The markers that do not classify Cruz Azul are the draw and the losses by more than one goal difference, in addition to the victories with one goal difference in which Toluca scores 2 or more goals, that is, 3-2, 4- 3, 5-4. etc; Well, in that case the Devils would go through the criterion of a goal tiebreaker away from home.

Also read: Liga MX: They reveal the millionaire reason why Nacho Ambriz did not renew with León

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content