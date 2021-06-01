Cruz Azul: Marisol González pays bet for Santos Laguna and ‘bathes live’ in Hoy

Like a true ‘Warrior’ at heart, the driver of the Today Program from Televisa, Marisol gonzalez, fully paid the bet thrown with his partner Raul Araiza during the preview of the Final between Santos Laguna and La Maquina de Cruz Azul in the 2021 Closing Tournament of Liga MX.

The former beauty queen in Mexico and wife of the former player of the Club América, Chivas and Pumas from UNAM; Rafael Marquez Lugo; He had no choice but to pay the bet due to the defeat of Santos Laguna de Torreón, the city where he is from and the reason why he supports them.

Read also Are you going to Chivas? José de Jesús Corona reveals his future after winning the title with Cruz Azul

During the broadcast on Monday, Marisol González paid the bet and had to bathe in a tambo with cold water, ‘being ashamed’ to wear the shirt of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, the team that Negrito Araiza is a fan of.

In addition to the payment of the bet, the program monitored how both drivers lived the Vuelta match, showing Araiza’s nervousness during the first half, especially when Santos’s goal fell with which the series was tied.

In the video you could also see Marisol’s initial euphoria, which faded with the arrival of Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez’s score.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content