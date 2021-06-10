Cruz Azul: Mario Pineida, the reinforcement that The Machine seeks for the 2021 Opening

The Cruz Azul Machine is not resting on its laurels and is already probing the summer transfer market to recruit new reinforcements in search of a new championship in the MX League and now the Ecuadorian’s name has been put on the table Mario Pineida, who would be one of your targets.

According to information revealed in the Ecuadorian media, the left back has been surveyed by the Mexican team, who seeks to reinforce that area for the 2021 Apertura tournament.

The call Pitbull Pineida Play with him Barcelona of Guayaquil in Ecuador and has a contract in force until 2023 with the Blaugrana team, so La Maquina would have to negotiate his signing with the Ecuadorian club.

Pineida is valued at 800 thousand euros, an amount quite affordable for the finances of the celestial club and its new hiring policies, so they make him a possible signing for Cruz Azul next summer.

Pineida plays as a left back but can do right back work.

With 28 years of age, Mario Pineida has played in four different teams in Ecuador, being selected Under 20 on 12 occasions and summoned in 9 more with the largest, participating in the recent South American Qualifiers.

The Ecuadorian has 314 official matches, registering 7 goals and 17 assists.

