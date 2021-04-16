Cruz Azul: Mariano Pavone ‘hurts’ Club América prior to the Young Classic

Mariano pavone, former Cruz Azul forward, spoke in the pre-Clásico Joven that La Maquina will have this weekend against Club América in the match on matchday 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the Azteca Stadium field, where he waits that those led by Juan Reynoso can obtain victory against Santiago Solari’s team.

During an interview for Azteca Deportes, Pavone recalled the regular phase match in the 2014 Apertura where Cruz Azul beat América 4-0 led by Antonio Mohamed on the Estadio Azul field, ensuring that he enjoyed that goal a lot, not only for the game and the rival, but because he has great affection for the cement producers and always tried to do his best for the team.

“I have great affection for the club, for the Cruz Azul fans who have always been supporting me. I am left with the thorn of not having obtained the league title, but it is a club that I carry in my heart. I had to score in a young classic and it is something that is enjoyed a lot “, commented the Argentine.

“My best stage was in 2014 because we cut that streak that the club had without being champion in an important competition, obviously what people want is the League, but winning the Concachampions was something very nice, seeing all our fans celebrate in Toluca it is something that will remain marked to me forever and that I will never forget, “he declared.

“It will be a beautiful game, the club has been doing things well by being in the first places. From here I follow Cruz Azul, I hope that the triumph is obtained and that this tournament can achieve the championship that is so desired”, concluded the Argentinian.

Mariano Pavone played 104 games with the Cruz Azul shirt, where he scored 41 goals and where he managed to win the Copa MX and Concachampions titles.

