Mexico City,- Through a press release, the board of the Cruz Azul Machine regretted the conclusion of the Clausura 2020 championship, taking into account the position of privilege that the celestes occupied at the end of the first ten dates, however the capitalists respect the decision of the La Liga authorities.

To the fans and the general public

These are times of uncertainty and a difficult panorama, due to a situation that is beyond the control of any member of civil society, regardless of the area in which we find ourselves. That is why, above all, collective health and well-being must be considered.

We deeply regret that no solution has been found for the continuation of the Clausura 2020 tournament, in which our team was as leader of the standings, however, we respect the decision made during the Extraordinary Assembly of Liga MX.

We are proud of the work that the club’s players, coaching staff, staff and board of directors had done at the time, however, this situation invites efforts to be redoubled in order to achieve the objective set at the beginning of this sports administration.

We are aware that the sporting desire of the club is to achieve that much-awaited ninth league title, so we invite our fans to not lower their arms and not stop encouraging, because that goal will be achieved on the field, where we want to celebrate with each and every one of you.

Without further ado for the moment, we wish health and well-being to all members of your inner circles.

attentively

BLUE CROSS FOOTBALL CLUB

“It’s a shame”: Siboldi

For his part, the cement technician, Robert Dante Siboldi, pointed out that it is a shame to finish the tournament, although he pointed out that although they presumed the leadership when the championship was suspended, they did not guarantee anything in the final phase.

“Without a doubt it is a very great penalty, everyone, coaching staff, players, management and fans, everyone is a very great penalty, but you have to be careful, to say the least, because León was doing very well, Santos was picking up very well, Guadalajara Velia rebounding very well, there were teams that had been lifting when the tournament stopped, and well, the tournament was very competitive, very interesting, and the fact that it has taken us in the leadership of the standings did not mean that we were going to end the tournament like this, ”said the Uruguayan.

