Cruz Azul: Management of Billy Álvarez will have its own documentary

The controversial management of Billy Álvarez with the Cruz Azul Machine It did not go unnoticed neither in the MX League, nor in the courts and for this reason, the story will be brought to the small screen in documentary format, a tape that will narrate Billy’s 40 years as president of the team.

The film will be called ‘Dark blue, sky blue’ and will feature the testimony of workers, executives, former workers and more staff who lived closely with Álvarez’s management.

It will be directed by the filmmaker Carlos Carrera, famous Mexican director, creator of the film ‘El Crimen del Padre Amaro’.

The documentary does not yet have a release date and the film’s plot will address all the controversy that has been experienced in Cruz Azul, such as the lost finals, the economic mismanagement and the famous ‘insurance for lost ends’.

Figures like José Antonio Marín and Víctor Velázquez, who are the new leaders of the Cooperative, will also participate in the film.

