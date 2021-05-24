Cruz Azul makes the fans dream with an emotional video prior to the Liga MX final

The Cruz Azul Machine will face Santos Laguna in the final of the Guardianes 2021 and once again, Los Celestes will have a chance to break the ‘curse’ and the 23-year streak without winning a league title so the fans will find yourself more excited than ever.

Thus, in social networks, Cruz Azul excited his fans with an emotional video in which they seek to encourage the team and encourage the fans to support Santos Laguna.

“Once again we reached a final and yes. We already know what they are going to tell us. We have faced everything. Injustices, injuries and bad fortune. The defeats have been painful but we have learned to live with suffering and it is what It has made us grow. We are going to try again and again. We are a family and the blood is not abandoned. It breaks paradigms. Rome statistics. Together we will achieve it. ” Says the video of just over a minute and a half.

In the video, they use a file of images of Álvaro Morales in which he comments that Cruz Azul will not be a champion, so they will try to shut up.

The fans received the video in a positive way and in minutes, it was shared and commented on hundreds of times by all the fans who believe that this year is the good one.

