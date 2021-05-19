Cruz Azul makes considerable increase in ticket prices for the match against Pachuca

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek its pass to the final of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League facing in the semifinals the Tuzos del Pachuca, in a series where he will play the duel back at home at the Aztec stadium, in what will mean only his second home match with fans.

Despite the fact that it will seek to have the support of its fans on the return leg, the Machine made a significant increase in ticket prices, as they expect that, unlike in the quarterfinals, this time all available tickets will be sold.

Also read: Cruz Azul and his forceful response to a medium after “mocking” the “Chaco” Giménez

For the duel against the Diablos del Toluca, the cheapest ticket was 250 pesos and this time it will cost 300. In places like “100 cabecera”, the price increased from 350 to 450 pesos. In the “100 plus” zone, the price of tickets rose from 500 to 700 pesos.

In the quarterfinal match against Chorizo ​​Power, the most expensive tickets were those of the Platea Baja or “200”, Platea Plus and Palcos Plus, with a cost of 750 pesos. On this occasion, the most expensive are the Asiento Club and the Palco Club, which have a cost of 1200 pesos.

The first leg between Pachuca and Cruz Azul will be played this Wednesday, May 19 at 8:30 pm at the Hidalgo Stadium, while the second leg will be played on Saturday 22 at 8:00 pm at the Azteca Stadium.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: