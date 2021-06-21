Cruz Azul: Luis Romo would be close to signing with Celta de Vigo

The growth it has had Luis Romo on the MX League It has not gone unnoticed by the football media or by Gerardo Martino, who has been a regular in his last call with the Mexican team.

It is not a secret that Romo has the dream of playing in Europe and he wanted to do it in the best way, being champion with him Blue Cross. According to Fox Sports reporter Carlos Rodrigo Hernández, the Mexican midfielder would be close to reaching Spanish soccer.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari’s new problem in full preseason

The source points out that the team interested in the Celta Vigo, a team led by ‘Chacho’ Coudet, knows Liga MX very well from his time with Xolos and Atlas. The player’s representative would be in Spain to negotiate his pass.

Also read: Aura Cristina Geithner steals sighs with daring dance in networks (Video)

It must be remembered that recently, Romo confessed in an interview that his letter is affordable for the teams, so it would not be an inconvenience; However, if it is materialized, it could represent a problem for Jaime Lozano, since Celta de Vigo would like to have it for the preseason, denying its participation in Tokyo.