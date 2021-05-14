Cruz Azul: Luis Romo will not be disqualified; Toluca did not protest Rigonato’s injury

Luis Romo, Cruz Azul midfielder, ‘injured Diego Rigonato in Wednesday’s match between La Maquina and the Diablos del Toluca and although the Mexican team could have asked for the disqualification of the Sinaloan player, Suinaga would have given up the possibility.

According to Carlos Córdova, a journalist for W Deportes, Francisco Suinaga, Deportivo del Toluca’s President, will not protest Rigonato’s fracture.

Rigonato and Romo had a collision just at minute 13 of the first half and the Brazilian player had to leave the field due to a fracture.

“We like to win on the court.” Francisco Suinaga would have said.

Toluca took the lead by 2-1 against Cruz Azul, a marker that the Machine will seek to overcome on Saturday at the Azteca Stadium.

