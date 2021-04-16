Cruz Azul: Luis Romo “surrenders” to the quality of Club América prior to the Clásico Joven

Luis Romo, Cruz Azul midfielder, spoke in the preview of the Young Classic against Club América in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura on the Azteca Stadium field, where he assured that he expects a very complicated match since both Águilas and La Maquina are having a good time in the season.

During an interview offered to Marca Claro, Luis Romo assured that both América and Cruz Azul have been the best teams in the tournament and he hopes that the match will be very even, so they will have to take it as the greatest responsibility on the field.

“What has characterized this tournament is that we face the commitments with the greatest responsibility, now it is America and we must see it that way, as a beautiful and attractive match, the two best teams in the tournament are going to face each other,” he said.

On the other hand, Romo pointed out that it would be nice to win the 13th consecutive victory against América because it would be a good way for these groups of Cruz Azul players to leave their mark in the MX League.

“I always said it, for me, a way of being different and leaving a mark and always achieving things and making a streak of 13 wins, we would be the first to achieve it in Mexican soccer and that is an extra motivation, it is a very motivation. great and I hope to break that streak and the next objective is to enter the top four and prepare the great in the best way, “he said.

For this meeting, Cruz Azul arrives as the general leader of the competition with 36 points, after adding its 12 victories in a row in the Clausura 2021, with an 8-0 win over Arcahaie FC.

For its part, America comes as second place in the general table with 34 units, arriving at a time in good form despite the defeat against Olimpia of Honduras in the Concachampions.

