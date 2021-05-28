Cruz Azul: Luis Romo sends a message to the fans after victory against Santos Laguna

The Cruz Azul Machine achieved an important victory in its visit to the SST of the Lagunera Region against Santos de Torreón in the Ida game of the Grand Final of the 2021 Closing Tournament of Liga MX, one of the most complicated fields of Mexican Soccer and where the celestial ones had not won for five years.

With a goal from Luis Romo In a ‘fortuitous’ play, the cement manufacturers took a great prize in the first leg of the Final and are now ninety minutes away from ending the malaria of not winning a title in the MX League in the last 23 years.

At the end of the game, the ‘hero’ of the match, Luis Romo, sent a clear message to the heavenly fans, showing the conviction and concentration of the cement team in this series, because far from celebrating the victory, the Sinaloan assured that he still had not nothing has been won and ‘the best’ is coming in the Vuelta match at the Azteca Stadium.

"WE HAVE NOT ACHIEVED ANYTHING; SANTOS PLAYS YOU FOR YOU" Luis Romo measures the forecast in the Final against the Warriors, after his goal for Cruz Azul

The one born in Ahome, Sinaloa, predicted an equal or more complicated match for the Vuelta game, because Santos Laguna always plays face to face in any field of Mexican Soccer and in a game for the title it will not be the exception.

“I think we are planning a very smart game and we are going to continue along the same lines because we have not achieved anything, and we have to come out very focused and concentrated on the return leg. Santos plays you for you on all the fields, and we are very aware of that, but we are prepared for everything, “said Romo to the Fox Sports microphones.

Romo highlighted the great approach and physical display of the entire Cruz Azul team, thanking God that it was his turn to score the winning goal and take the first step on the way to the long-awaited ninth.

“It was a great performance and a great approach by the whole team, thank God I was given the opportunity to score the goal and this was the first step,” said Romo.

