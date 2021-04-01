Cruz Azul: Luis Romo seeks Club in Europe; Asked his agent to accommodate him for the summer

Luis Romo, a Cruz Azul midfielder, would have commissioned his environment to find him a Club in Europe for the summer, since his illusion is to play as soon as possible in the old continent and be at the top for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

This was reported by the Diario Récord, because according to reports, Luis Romo wants to be champion with Cruz Azul this summer and for the 2021-22 season, already playing in Europe.

For this reason, the player’s agent would have offered him to the Levante of the Spanish League and has the task of finding an accommodation for the blue player.

Luis Romo has become one of the most important players of the Machine since his arrival and the great promotion he has had, places him ever closer to his goals.

For this reason, he knows that this tournament is a golden opportunity for him and for the whole team, because he does not want to go without first being a champion with the Machine.

