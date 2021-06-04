Cruz Azul: Luis Romo reveals the key to his success in professional football

The Cruz Azul midfielder, Luis Romo He became an indisputable piece of the Machine and behind all that strength, he confessed that his family is what motivates him to be better every day, this being what led him to be the MVP of the tournament.

“The key to Luis Romo’s success is his family, my wife and children always have me well motivated, they always have me hungry for more and that makes me give my best every weekend and in every training session,” he said. Luis Romo.

Romo also has the cement hobby kept in a very special place, especially because of the patience they had throughout the semester.

“I tell the fans of La Maquina that now is the time to enjoy themselves, they deserve it because we asked them to go match by match, because I would not like to promise them and then give them anything and that is how we gave them that joy. Thank you for your votes and for believing in me, “he stressed.

Now, Luis Romo will concentrate fully within the Mexican National Team to play the Gold Cup, where he hopes to fill the eye of coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, ahead of the start of the qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

